Risking lives by crossing highway in Pandharpur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It has been observed that while passing through the road from the city to Ahilyanagar via Waluj, people dangerously cross the Nagar Highway at Pandharpur. Shockingly, in the past three years, four people have lost their lives while crossing the road at this spot. There is a growing demand from locals for the construction of a bridge at this location. Residents of Pandharpur, located on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ahilyanagar Highway, have to cross the highway with their lives in their hands. Samyak Gardenia, an upscale residential area in the Cidco limits, is located adjacent to the Nagar Highway, along with three other large residential complexes in the vicinity.

In addition, thousands of citizens of Pandharpur have to take a 200-meter detour via Tiranga Chowk to purchase fruits, vegetables, and other items. To avoid this, most pedestrians prefer to cross the highway, risking their lives. Similarly, two women pilgrims who were heading to Pandharpur for a visit to the temple from Cidco Mahanagar-I lost their lives when they were crushed under the wheels of a speeding container while crossing the road at this very spot.

Besides, a worker's leg was severely injured when a speeding container hit him, last month. Furthermore, the MIDC Waluj Police have recorded the accidental deaths of four people at this spot in the past three years. Thousands of vehicles travel daily on this route, both from the industrial area and the city towards Pune. Due to pedestrians crossing the road dangerously, the likelihood of accidents at this location is considered to be very high.

Reluctantly taking the risk to travel

Instead of taking a 200-meter detour to purchase vegetables and other tasks, crossing the highway and taking a shortcut seems more convenient. As a result, most citizens prefer to cross the divider and travel on the highway. To permanently eliminate this risk, there is a demand from alert villagers including Chandrakant Chordiya, Kushal Patni, Narendra Singh Yadav, and others for the government to take necessary measures.