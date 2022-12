Rizwan gets Ph D in English

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Mohd Rizwan Ahmed Umar Khan in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Revisiting History: Exploring Religious and Cultural Conflicts in the Novels of Omair Ahmed and Aatish Taseer’ under the guidance of Dr Shaikh Nilofar Moin Shakir, research guide and head of the Department of English, Rafiq Zakaria College for Women.