RPI demands Rs 25L aid for kin of that youth

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A youth Karan Namdev Pawar died during the running test for Angiveer Recruitment process recently. Republican Party of India (RPI) (Athawale fraction) Marathwada youth wing president Nagraj Gaikwad has demanded that the kin of the deceased youth should be given an aid of Rs 25 lakh and his younger brother should be included in the government service. Memorandums in this regard have been submitted to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Phadnavis.

The recruitment process for enrollment of Agniveer in the Indian Army is being conducted at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University from August 13. Thousands of youths have registered for this recruitment drive. However, they are not provided facilities like toilets, drinking water and food here and they have to face several problems. After travelling for the entire day, they have to report the recruitment officers even at midnight for registration. The driver will continue till September 9. Hence, measures should be taken that no other untoward incident should occur, as mentioned in the memorandums.