Rs 120 crore proposal for development of university

'PM Usha' scheme: Presentation before the state committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pramod Yeole, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, has submitted a proposal worth Rs 120 crore to the state committee under the 'Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA)' for the enhancement of infrastructure facilities at the university.

The state project directorate had invited proposals for the 'PM-USHA' project, and Dr Yeole presented the university's development plan before the committee. A ten-member committee, chaired by Dr Yeole, including key figures like Pro-VC Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and member secretary Dr Gulab Khedkar, were tasked with preparing the proposal.

The committee sought proposals from 48 departments, including the university's sub-centers. Heads of departments from both locations delivered presentations last week. The university committee subsequently formulated a proposal totaling Rs 120 crore, with Rs 100 crore allocated to the main project (component one) for multidisciplinary education and research universities and Rs 20 crore for component two - 'Grass to Strength Universities.'

The proposal encompasses four key components like infrastructure development, the initiation of new projects, refurbishment of existing projects, procurement of educational equipment, and training. The submission underscores the university's commitment to advancing its educational facilities and fostering a conducive learning environment.