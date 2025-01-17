Rs 21 lakh fraud uncovered in Finance Companies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two new fraud cases have surfaced, revealing ongoing scams in finance companies, with a total of Rs 21 lakh misappropriated. The first case, involving Rs 10 lakh, was reported at Pundliknagar police station, and the second, amounting to Rs 11 lakh, was filed at MIDC Cidco police station.

---------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

TVS Fraud

The 1st fraud was uncovered after a complaint by Balwant Kokne (42, N-5 ), an employee of TVS Credit Services. Kokne accused two employees, Sarfaraz Khan and Nitin Kahalkar, who had been with the company for 8 and 4 years, respectively. Between March 2023 and January 2024, the accused allegedly diverted interest payments from defaulting borrowers into unauthorized accounts. These funds, amounting to Rs 10 lakh, were later collected in cash from the borrowers and pocketed by the accused.

---------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Bharat Finance Scam

The 2nd scam surfaced at Bharat Finance Inclusion Company's Chikalthana branch, where six collection officers were involved. From December 2021 to May 2024, they misappropriated Rs 11.12 lakh that had been collected from 125 borrowers. The accused individuals include Narayan Pandhre (N-7), Pranaykumar Zhare (Mehkar), Gajanan More (Ardhapur, Dist. Nanded), Kiran Chapakande (Ghansawangi), Rameshwar Bhagwat, and Samadhan Borde (both from Bhokardhan). The MIDC Cidco police have registered the case, and PSI Jagannath Mendakudale is investigating both incidents. These scams have raised concerns over the integrity of finance companies and their staff, as authorities continue to probe the depth of the fraud.