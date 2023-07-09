Rs 2L withdrawn by using fake UPI ID

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 9, 2023 08:15 PM2023-07-09T20:15:02+5:302023-07-09T20:15:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A fraudster withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of a youth by using a fake ...

Rs 2L withdrawn by using fake UPI ID | Rs 2L withdrawn by using fake UPI ID

Rs 2L withdrawn by using fake UPI ID

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of a youth by using a fake UPI ID of PhonePe. The incident occurred at Pannalalnagar in the Osmanpura area between June 8 and 10. A case was registered with Osmanpura police station on July 8.

Police said, Sameer Lokhande (Pannalalnagar, New Osmanpura) has an account in Bank of India, Dashmeshnagar Branch. A fraudster between June 8 to 10, withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his account using fake UPI ID by using two mobile phones. When Sameer realized it, he went to the Cyber police station. After the verification of the complaint, a case has been registered with Osmanpura police station while API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.

Open in app
Tags :Reserve Bank Of IndiaThe Reserve Bank Of IndiaState Bank Of IndiaBank Of IndiaUPICentral Bank Of IndiaSmall Industries Development Bank Of IndiaUnion Bank Of IndiaBhim UpiUnion Bank Of India And Corporation Bank