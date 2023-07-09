Rs 2L withdrawn by using fake UPI ID

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of a youth by using a fake UPI ID of PhonePe. The incident occurred at Pannalalnagar in the Osmanpura area between June 8 and 10. A case was registered with Osmanpura police station on July 8.

Police said, Sameer Lokhande (Pannalalnagar, New Osmanpura) has an account in Bank of India, Dashmeshnagar Branch. A fraudster between June 8 to 10, withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his account using fake UPI ID by using two mobile phones. When Sameer realized it, he went to the Cyber police station. After the verification of the complaint, a case has been registered with Osmanpura police station while API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.