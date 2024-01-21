Rs 50 Cr given for sports promotion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Central Government has released Rs 50 crore for the promotion of sports at the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Also, a fund of Rs 11 crore was sanctioned for the synthetic turf at the athletic ground of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, the union Minister of State

for Finance.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the NAMO Chashak 2024 games organised jointly by Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar Krida Manch (CSKM) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Olympic Association (CSOA) at Divisional Sports Complex on Sunday.

Minister of Housing Atul Save, CSOA president Pankaj Bharsakhle, its secretary Govind Sharma, BJP General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar, District President Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Khambayate, Sameer Rajurkar, Harshwardhan Karad and Rameshwar Bhadwe were present.

Karad said that since he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Central Government released a fund of nearly 50 crore rupees which helped in making a Fencing Hall and swimming Pool at SAI.

He said that the fund helped to get facilities for the sports fraternity in the city. “The State Government has also decided to give us a Sports University here under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he added. Atul Save also spoke.