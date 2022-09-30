Rumors of children kidnapping being spread

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

“Rumors about the kidnapping of children are being spread on social media frequently. Due to these rumors, the public breach the law and severely beat innocent people. Hence, people should not fall prey to such rumors or stern legal action will be taken against them”, said superintendent of police of Aurangabad rural police Manish Kalwaniya in a press conference here on Friday.

SP Kalwaniya said, people just on suspicion of the kidnapping of children lynch any man, woman, beggar, and other persons. Their vehicles are being vandalized. Such kind of three incidents was reported in the district.

On Bhokardan to Jalna Road, a car dashed a motorcycle of Sakharam Jadhav. His grandson Deepak Zare fell on the bonnet of the car. The driver took him for some distance. As the child was shouting, people thought that he is being kidnapped. The car was chased and a mob of around 800 people severely beat car driver Pawan Bankar (Golegaon, Sillod) and one other person. Sillod police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims.

Another incident occurred in Palshi Shivar in Sillod tehsil. The police received information that a boy has been kidnapped by a gang of children kidnappers. The police immediately made a Nakabandi, but later found that it was only a rumor.

A rumor was also spread in Aland in Wadodbazar. When the police investigated, it was found it was just rumored.

Kalwaniya appealed to the people not to spread rumors and not to breach the law and order.

Local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge and other officers were also present during the press meet.