‘Run for Equality’ Marathon on Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

Aurangabad, April 2:

A ‘Run for Equality’ Marathon has been organised in the city on April 14 to mark 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The fourth edition of the Marathon has been organised by Dr Ambedkar Medicos Association (DAMA), All India Doctors Association for Equality, United Youth Forum, Maharashtra Rajya Magasvargiya Vidyut Karmachari Sanghatana, Samta Sainik Dal, Dhammayan Charitable Trust and Bodhi Tree Educational Foundation.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in his book ‘Annihilation of Caste’ has directed that all should be united to eradicate the mental and social injustice due to barriers of caste in the society. The Marathon has been organised to spread this message.On April 14, it will start from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate at 5.50 am. A notebook and a pen will be charged to each participant as the entry fees, the organisers informed.