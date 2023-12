S M Naqibuddin passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Shilpnagar (Beed Bypass), Shaikh Mohammed Naqibuddin, has died recently. He was 64.

He was working as a foreman/supervisor with a company in Riyadh and lost his life in a road accident on March 7. After completion of the documentation process, his Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place after Namaz-e-Asar in Riyadh today (March 13).

He leaves behind a wife, one son, four daughters and an extended family.