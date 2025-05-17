S S English School records 100% result in SSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 17, 2025 00:25 IST2025-05-17T00:25:09+5:302025-05-17T00:25:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shri Swami Samarth English School, Shivajinagar secured 100% result in the SSC examination 2024-25. Sumant Thote (93.80%), Rasika Kavishwar (91%), and Shravani Dixit (90.20%) were the school toppers.
School president Jyoti Dabhade, director Rushikesh Dabhade, school board member Popat Alanjkar, principal Meghna Vijayvargiya, all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the successful students.