S S English School records 100% result in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shri Swami Samarth English School, Shivajinagar secured 100% result in the SSC examination 2024-25. Sumant Thote (93.80%), Rasika Kavishwar (91%), and Shravani Dixit (90.20%) were the school toppers.

School president Jyoti Dabhade, director Rushikesh Dabhade, school board member Popat Alanjkar, principal Meghna Vijayvargiya, all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the successful students.