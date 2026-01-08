‘Sachkhand’ Express delayed by nearly four hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to adverse weather conditions in northern states over the past 15 days, the Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express has been facing delays. On Thursday, the train arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar nearly four hours late. Scheduled to arrive at 10 am, it reached the station at 1.45 pm, forcing passengers to wait for hours at the railway station.