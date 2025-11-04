Saeeda Afroz appointed Dean of Jalna Medical College;

Lokmat News Network

Jalna

Head of the department of physiology at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Saeeda Afroz Fatima has been promoted and appointed as the Dean of Government Medical College, Jalna.

Similarly, Head of the department of dermatology, Dr. Mahendra Kura at the same institution, has been promoted and appointed as the Dean of Government Medical College, Palghar.