Saeeda Afroz appointed Dean of Jalna Medical College;
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 4, 2025 21:30 IST2025-11-04T21:30:03+5:302025-11-04T21:30:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network Jalna Head of the department of physiology at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. ...
Lokmat News Network
Jalna
Head of the department of physiology at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Saeeda Afroz Fatima has been promoted and appointed as the Dean of Government Medical College, Jalna.
Similarly, Head of the department of dermatology, Dr. Mahendra Kura at the same institution, has been promoted and appointed as the Dean of Government Medical College, Palghar.Open in app