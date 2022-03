Safdar Ali gets Ph D

Aurangabad, March 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Safdar Ali Siddiqui in Urdu.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Sufiyana Sheri Riwayaat Aur Shah Siraj Ki Shayari’ under the guidance of Dr Qazi Naweed Ahmed Siddiqui, research guide, Department of Urdu, Maulana Azad College.