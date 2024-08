Safety & traffic awareness session at MGM Clover Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Clover Dale School organised a women safety and traffic awareness session for Classes 8-10, recently. PSI Kanchan Pardeshi covered self-defence and safety tips, while traffic division PI Rajesh Mayekar highlighted road safety and driving practices. Students found the session informative and engaging.

The session aimed to empower students with essential safety knowledge under the guidance of school director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Namrata Jajoo, principal Varsha Potdar, with support from secondary coordinator Uday Deshmukh and sports In-charge teacher Sagar Shewale.