Sagar Salunke appointed NUSI State unit president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sagar Salunke was appointed State unit president of the National Students union of India (NSUI).

For the first time, Marathwada received the responsibility of the State president’s post in the form of Sagar.

NSUI is the student wing of the Congress party. NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary and in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar appointed him. State in-charge Arjun Chaprana and Akshay Yadav recommended him for this.