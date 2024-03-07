Sakal Hindu Samaj protests alleged police inaction in Satara molestation case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakal Hindu Samaj held a protest in front of the Satara police station on Friday against the alleged inaction of the Satara police in a molestation case. The incident involved Faizal Patel, son of a former Satara village Sarpanch, who is accused of molesting a girl outside her house.

The situation escalated when Faizal's father, Feroz Patel, and his associates allegedly attacked the victim's family in retaliation for their objections. This included an assault on a pregnant woman. While the accused were initially arrested, they were released on bail within a day, raising concerns about the police investigation. Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Satara police station on Thursday, chanting slogans against the accused and questioning the role of the police. They allege that the swift release of the accused on bail suggests a lack of proper investigation and potential bias on the part of the police. Adv Mayuri Kulkarni, Swati Mamre, Seema Katti, Anita Atgaonkar, Savita Kulkarni and others were present.

Police assure fresh investigation

Assistant commissioner of police Dr Ranjit Patil and inspector Bramha Giri met with the protestors. Patil assured to assign the investigation to a new officer and promised a fresh probe into the case.