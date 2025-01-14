Salient Features of DoP

- Felicitated two minor students Samiksha Sonawane and Jaswinder Kaur who had sent Rakhis to our Prime Minister through Post and received replies from the PM as well.

Raigad Express (e-bicycle rally) was flagged off from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (on Tuesday) and it will reach Mumbai after crossing a distance of 1304 km.

Earlier, Sevagram Express (e-bicycle rally) started from Wardha on January 8 and reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after covering an 800 km long journey. The rallies were taken out to create awareness about DoP’s myriad services and philately exhibition.

-Signed a national agreement with Amazon to deliver parcel service in rural areas. The company will get real-time tracking information through DoP.

-To start Sea Mail Service through 8 getaways by December 2025. It will handle cargo weighing 50 kg and above.

-Postal banking is an Aadhar-enabled service and all customers including ruralites enjoy withdrawing Rs 10,000 through Postman at home without visiting the ATM.

-In 3 months span, 40 lakh accounts were opened in the state under Ladki Bahin Yojana and Rs 2,000 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries.

-The strength of staff is 4.48 lakh is there in India including 26,000 of Maharashtra. In the past decade, 9,000 new post offices were started including 7,000 in left-wing extremism (LWE) affected areas.

-There are 6,500 red-coloured vans in the country to transport mail bags and cargo. It includes 400 in Maharashtra. The strength of vehicles including e-rickshaws and e-bikes will now be increased by three times in the state soon.

-10 lakh accounts were opened in just 8 months. Of these, the majority are Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana and Recurring Deposit accounts in the state.

-In the last 10 years, DoP has worked on technological development (including software and hardware) and brought attitudinal changes in the field staff. Presently efforts are being made to improve functioning as a paperless office.