Sand truck crushes to death motorcycle rider

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One person died and two others sustained injuries after the motorcycle on which they were riding was hit from behind by a speeding Hyva truck transporting sand at 11 pm on Tuesday. The accident took place near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Sillod on Sillod to Jalgaon Road. The police chased the truck, but the driver managed to flee away. Hence the cops seized the truck and parked it on the police station campus.

The name of the deceased is Mohd. Faizan Mohd. Raees Deshmukh (21), while the names of the injured are Syed Faisal Syed Taher (19) and Mohd Farooq Mohd Javed Deshmukh (20, all residents of Sillod).

The trio were riding on a motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 GN 7061) and proceeding towards to Bharadi petrol pump from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. The truck (without a number plate) was coming from behind at full speed. It dashed the motorcycle from behind. The impact of the accident was so severe that Faizan fell from the motorcycle and then came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. The other two sustained severe injuries. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured Faisal to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Farooq is undergoing treatment at Sub-district Hospital in Sillod. After Panchanama, the police registered a case against the truck driver. Further investigation is on.