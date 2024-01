Sanjivni Bhamre passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjivni Bhamre (70, Balajinagar) died of a brief illness on Wednesday evening. The last rites will be performed on her at Kailasnagar crematorium at 10 am, on October 19. The funeral procession will be taken from her house in Balajinagar.

Sanjivni leaves behind husband, two sons, one daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and extended family.

She was the wife of a retired teacher of S B Education Society- Govindrao Bhamre.