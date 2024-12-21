Save; Shirsat supporters disappointed over allocation of portfolios

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district previously had three ministerial positions. However, in the new cabinet, only two MLAs were made cabinet ministers. It was expected that these two ministers would be given important portfolios. On Saturday night, the portfolios were allocated. Atul Save has been assigned the portfolios of OBC Development, Dairy Development, and Renewable Energy. Sanjay Shirsat has been given the responsibility of the Department of Social Justice. After seeing the distribution of these portfolios, dissatisfaction was observed among the supporters.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, nine MLAs from the Mahayuti alliance were elected, leading to expectations that the district would receive significant representation in the new cabinet. In the previous cabinet, the district had three ministerial positions, including Atul Save, Abdul Sattar, and Sandipan Bhumare, who held major portfolios like Housing, Agriculture, and Revenue. However, in the new cabinet, only Atul Save and Sanjay Shirsat were made cabinet ministers. With high hopes for the portfolio distribution, both ministers and their supporters eagerly awaited the announcement. However, a significant sense of disappointment prevailed among them after the portfolio distribution.

Now, what work should be taken up?

Supporters of Atul Save and Shirsat are left wondering what work they should take up with them. Many are unaware of the exact functions of the portfolios of OBC Development, Dairy Development, and Non-Conventional (Renewable) Energy. However, the duties and responsibilities of the Department of Social Justice are well-known to the activists involved in the movement.

Who will be the guardian minister?

After the portfolio distribution, the attention of the supporters has now shifted to the position of guardian minister. In the previous cabinet, Sandipan Bhumare was given this opportunity. If the guardian minister's position goes to the Shinde faction, then Shirsat will become the guardian minister. However, if the position goes to the BJP, it is being speculated that Atul Save will be appointed as the guardian minister.