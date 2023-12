Sayeda Kadri no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sayeda Wasim Ara Kadri (67, Barudgarnala, Rangargalli) passed away on Wednesday. Her Namaz-e-janaza will be performed at Kali Masjid, Nawabpura at 9 am on Thursday. Her burial will take place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque. She is survived by four daughters and a son. She was elder sister of Congress leader Rafiq Ahmed.