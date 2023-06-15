Schools welcome students with festive celebrations

Red carpet, processions, and flowers mark the first day of the school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Thursday, several schools in the district and city welcomed students with grand celebrations, including red carpets, rangolis, musical performances with drums and trumpets, and flower showers. Some schools organized processions where students rode bullock carts. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as 4,609 schools in the region echoed with the chatter of students, showcasing their eagerness to start their academic journey.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Vikas Meena, and primary education officer Jayashree Chavan, visited various schools to extend a warm welcome to the students. Chavan shared that a total of 4,609 schools were opened across the district and city. Additionally, the admission festival of ZP was celebrated in 2,130 schools. Government, aided, and local governing body schools distributed free textbooks to students from grades I to VIII. In the city alone, 1,38,411 students received textbooks in 504 schools, while in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 3,49,875 students in 2,620 schools benefited from the textbook scheme on the first day. It should be noted that this scheme does not apply to unaided schools.

Delicious mid-day meal

Special attention was given to newly admitted students, who were felicitated with warm embraces and treated to a delicious mid-day meal consisting of masala rice, sweet rice, jalebi, and other sweet items. At Priyadarshini municipal primary and Secondary School in Mayurban Colony, students were greeted with colorful balloons, sweets, books, and uniforms.

Administrator takes guardianship

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth attended the primary and secondary school entrance ceremony in Naregaon, guiding and assuming guardianship of the school. Deputy commissioner and head of education department Nanda Gaikwad, as well as education officer Sunil Dongre, were present during the event.

Tree plantation drive

In the spirit of environmental consciousness, many ZP schools celebrated the occasion by planting trees. CEO Vikas Meena visited the primary school in Satara, where he welcomed students and planted trees on the school premises. Primary education officer Jayashree Chavan participated in the ceremony at Lasurgaon primary school, where students were welcomed with roses.