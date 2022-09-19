SCR hang curtains providing relief to women's lavatory

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Taking cognizance of the news published in Lokmat Times, the South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) provided safety to women passengers by covering the wide entrance of its ‘Ladies Toilet’ in the Second Class Waiting Hall at Nanded Railway Station with long curtains.

According to sources, the SCR (Nanded Division) officials took immediate action by deploying a technical team, who after inspection recommended hanging of curtains as prompt action. Accordingly, the division office approved it and got the two brown coloured long curtains (10 feet in height x 5 feet wide) hung on priority.

It may be noted that Lokmat Times has published the news under the headline ‘SCR embarrassing women at Nanded Railway Station’ (in its edition on September 13). The news highlighted the inconvenience and uncomfortable situation faced by women passengers while coming out of the Ladies' Toilet as the waiting hall is occupied by a large number of passengers. Due to the wide and uncovered entrance of the toilet, the passengers were spotted glaring at women passengers while they were coming out of the toilet. This situation was pushing the women to come out with heads down in shame.

The SCR office thanked the newspaper for bringing the issue to notice as it helped them repair it immediately and save women from further deep embarrassment and facing the awkward situation.

The prompt action by SCR providing privacy and relief was welcomed by women passengers. They could now enter and come out of the toilet unhesitatingly without any embarrassment and head down in shame.

Thousands of women passengers board and de-board 20 express trains (UP) originating daily from the Nanded Railway Station listed under the A-Class category of stations in the division.