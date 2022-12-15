SCR introduces an easy way to get unreserved train tickets

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The commercial department of the South Central Railway (SCR) has conducted a seminar on ‘Passenger Business’ with a focus on proliferating the adoption of the “UTS” mobile app and digital transactions in ticketing at Aurangabad Railway Station, on Thursday (December 15, 2022).

The press release issued by the public relations department of SCR (Nanded Division), the Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing, SCR)

K Sambasiva Rao was the chief guest and keynote speaker, while Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM, Nanded Division) Nagendra Prasad, Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Ravi Teja, Assistant Commercial Manager R Mojes and other senior commercial supervisors of the Nanded Division participated in the seminar.

Through a power-point presentation, Rao stressed enhancing the need to encourage passengers to adopt the mobile app and guided on steps to be taken to increase the utilisation of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at major stations in the jurisdiction. He also pinpointed the need for increasing the share of digital payments through point of sale (PoS) machines using debit/credit cards and UPI in ticketing.

He said that the adoption of the app and the rise in digital or cashless transactions will help reduce the workload on the railway staff and the stress on printing stationery. He appealed to the divisional staff to increase the share of the app in ticketing to 20 % by the end of this year and encourage cashless transactions through UPI.

Prasad highlighted the need to leverage technology and proliferate easy ticketing methods such as the UTS app and ATVMs at stations. He advised the staff to focus on increasing the percentage of UTS tickets in total tickets purchased across the division by popularising the UTS app among passengers through intense public awareness campaigns.

The railway commercial department staff comprising booking supervisors, commercial inspectors, ticket inspectors and reservation supervisors from the Nanded Division attended the seminar.

Benefits of UTS Mobile App –

-Purchase general tickets from a distance up to 20 km from the station, even from your home.

-No need to stand in the queue.

-Avail a 3 per cent concession by purchasing tickets through R-Wallet.

-Renew your season tickets 10 days before from this app.

-No need to carry paper tickets, you can just show this ticket on your mobile.

-Purchase tickets at stations by scanning QR Codes provided at booking counters.