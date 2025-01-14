Sea of followers throng university gate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thronged near the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday from across the State, rekindling memories of the university renaming struggle that lasted for sixteen years.

Hundreds of books' shops were set up. Books and idols of lord Buddha and Dr Ambedkar were also in great demand. Many leaders held large public meetings in his name, creating a scene of factionalism.

The entire area around the university gate is decorated with banners and posters. One could see small and big posters of someone or the other. This year, members of social groups were seen standing at various places and seeking donations. The demand for calendars was also huge.

The followers were seen queuing up since morning at the University Gate, to pay homage to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, wearing blue gamachas. The crowd grew enormously by evening. In the morning, the All India Samata Sainik Dal gave a grand salute to Babasaheb.

Office bearers and leaders of various parties, institutions and organisations were paying homage enthusiastically. In the morning, Panther Republican Party leader Suryakanta Gade greeted the martyrs at the monument.

Members of Ambedkarwadi Sangharsh Samiti, Bahujan Samajik-Sanskrit Manch, Baba Dalvi Vichar Manch, and Prabuddha Yuva Prabodhan Manch also paid the homage.

In the afternoon, a food items distribution programme was held in the presence of MP Chandrakant Handore. Later, his public meeting was held. For the meeting, small and big party organisations including RPI Athavale group, Anandraj Ambedkar's Republican Sena, Prof. Jogendra Kawade's People's Republican Party, and Dalit Cobra were seen ready.

This year's Bhim Geet programme was organised under the initiative of Sanjay Jagtap. A public meeting of the Panthers Republican Party was held near the statue of Babasaheb.

Before the meeting, Bhimraj Ki Beti fame Panchshila Bhalerao and troupe performed Bhimgeets after another and created a buzz. There was a crowd at the gate even late at night to greet them.