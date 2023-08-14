Seats allotted for B Pharm CAP Round-I

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The seats for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I of Bachelor Pharmacy (B Pharm) admissions were allotted provisionally on Monday.

The registration process began on July 11 for B Pharm admissions for the academic year 2023-24. The last date of registration was July 31. The final merit list was released on August 8 after clearing the grievances of students.

The aspirants were allowed to submit option form filling for the first CAP round between August 9 and 11. The seats were allotted provisionally on Monday.

Those who were allotted seats will have to self-verify the seat allotment made to them in the CAP Round-I by accepting declaration through their login and certifying claim of qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation made by the candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate claims are authentic and correct.

The candidates can report to the institute and confirm the admissions between August 17 and 19. The vacant seats for the CAP round- II seats will be displayed on August 20. The process of online submission and confirmation of the option form for CAP round-II through the candidate’s login can be done from August 21 to 23.