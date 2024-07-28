Seats for LLB-5-yr admissions to be allocated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will allocate the seats for the LLB-five-year- courses for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on July 29.

It may be noted that the registration process for the courses was carried out between July 7 and 15. The verification of documents was completed by July 14.

The name list of candidates was displayed in alphabetical order for the first round on July 15. The students were allowed to resolve grievances related to an alphabetical list up to July 17.

The final merit list was released on July 19. The candidates will be allocated seats on July 29. Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the allocated college and seek admission for Round I up to August 2.

The colleges should upload the admitted candidates' names on the portal on or before August 3. The college option form-filling process for round I and II was carried out between July 22 and 25.