(Second part )Children's health at risk due to paucity of paediatric surgeons

Folic acid deficiency in mothers increases the risk of birth defects in babies. So, women should take folic acid tablets three months before planning the arrival of the baby.

The government should make the percentage of fortified tea that contains folic acid in every tea compulsory. Just like iodine is needed in salt, the amount of folic acid fortified should be needed in tea. This will go a long way in reducing the incidence of congenital malformations.

Efforts are being made to get insurance cover

Dr Bhagwat Karad (Union Minister of State for Finance):

Efforts are being made to get insurance coverage for newborns with congenital disorders as well. Talks are being held with the union Health Minister and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. There will be a positive decision soon.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad submiting a memorandum to union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Ratio of Vacant posts is high

Dr R J Totla (Senior Paediatric Surgeon and Urologist, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-

9822037781 and 9422463036): Paediatric surgeons will be encouraged if they get job security and insurance coverage. A maximum number of students will turn to this branch and control of child mortality will also be achieved.

Medical Colleges should Paediatric Surgeons as Separate Department

There are 751 medical colleges in the country today. Of them, only 110 or 14.6 per cent of colleges have paediatric surgeons. There are 189 seats for the admissions paediatric surgeons course. However, only 40 per cent of them are filled. A six-year paediatric surgery course, after MBBS, should be promoted and fellowships in paediatric urology should be introduced. Also, now Government Medical colleges are being started in every district. The Association is trying to have paediatric surgeons and paediatric surgery as separate departments in every Government Medical College.