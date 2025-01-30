Seminar on GST, IT & Recent trends-amendments held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Tax Practitioners Association, GSTPM and AIFTP jointly organised one-day seminar on ‘GST and Income Tax Seminar on Recent Trends and Amendments’ at ICAI Bhawan recently.

GSTPM president Mahesh Madkholkar, chairman of Regional Center and Outstation CA Deepak Bapat, Central Council Member (CCM) CA Umesh Sharma, RCM and branch nominee CA Piyush Chandak were present.

CA Umesh Sharma guided the participants about the use of technology in GST and Income Tax. CA Piyush Chandak and branch chairperson CA Rupali Bothara also guided the participants. CA Amol Godha proposed a vote of thanks.

Adv Monarch Bhatt (Mumbai) spoke on Issues of Transaction in Services, CA Aditya Seema Pradip on Recent Changes and GST Amnesty Scheme, CA Deepak Bapat on Brain Trust and CA Rajesh Athavale on Capital Gain, CA Shekhar Patwardhan on Faceless Appeals (IT). Branch office-bearers-Mahesh Indani, Amol Godha, Kedar Pande, Ganesh Bhalerao, Yogesh Agrawal, CA Gopika Tathe and 100 CA members were present.