Sensation triggers after Owaisi express wish before Parliament of burying in Aurangabad after death? - Sena MLC Ambadas Danve accused him of showing real teeth

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

The impact of firing on the AIMIM party's national president Asaduddin Owaisi was reflected in the parliament on Friday. He took a dig on the Central Government and also refused the Z-security that was offered to him. However, his statement made during his speech in the Lok Sabha triggered sensation and became a topic of discussion in Maharashtra.

He said, " I do not fear death. Each one of us has to leave this world at any time. However, If I die then I should be buried in Aurangabad." This statement has led to controversy. Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve criticised his statement

saying, " The attack on him was indeed an unfortunate incident. The tomb of Aurangzeb is in Aurangabad. This is the reason why he expressed his wish of burying in Aurangabad. He has shown his real teeth by expressing the wish."

Owaisi's speech in Lok Sabha?

Indeed sensation prevailed after there was the firing of the bullet on the car of Asaduddin Owaisi. The accused have been arrested and the demand is being made to take stringent action against the attackers. While addressing the members in the Lok Sabha, the AIMIM-MP waged a verbal attack on the Central Government.

He said, " I am not the one who would get panic after the bullet attack and caged myself in the four walls. It is the responsibility of the Central Government to provide safety and security to all the citizens of the country. The value of one MP's life could not be more than the life of one poor man. The Central Government wanted to provide security to me, but for what? Those who fired bullets on me does not believe in the ballot. Such people have faith neither in the Constitution nor in the Judiciary. How would be the BJP prevent such people? I do not fear death as everyone has to go some or the other time. However, it is my wish before Allah that after my death I should be laid down in the soil of Aurangabad."