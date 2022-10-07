Separate cell to improve cleanliness ranking

Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary: Experts to be appointed

Aurangabad:

The ranking of Aurangabad city in the Central government's cleanliness survey has dropped by eight points compared to last year. Although this is a matter of concern, henceforth the cleanliness work will be given very close attention. It has been decided to establish a permanent independent cell, and the appointment of experts will bring about drastic changes, said municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary on Friday.

The municipal corporation has appointed P Gopinath Reddy company to collect and transport garbage in the city. At least Rs 3 crore is being paid to the company every month. Still the city's rank in the cleanliness survey is falling. The city has been ranked 30th in the cleanliness survey (Swachh Survekshan) this year, while the city was ranked 22nd last year. Dr Chaudhary said, the municipal corporation fell short in cleaning work. Therefore, very close attention will be paid to improve this work.

A separate cell will be established for the cleanliness of the city and this cell will be functioning throughout the year. Experts in sanitation work will be appointed to bring changes in the sanitation work as per the norms of the Central government.

Garbage in market to be picked up at night

The traders dump garbage on the streets at night. Therefore, after the closure of the establishments, the garbage will be picked up by the corporation at night. A list will be prepared of the market areas soon.

Increase collections vans

The Reddy company has 292 garbage collection vans in the city. But these vans are falling short. Orders have been given to Reddy company to increase them immediately. The administrator mentioned that punitive action will be taken if the company does not increase the number of vans.