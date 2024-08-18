Serum Institute selects 9 students in Bamu’s placement drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Training and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada and Serum Institute of India (SII) jointly organised a ‘campus Placement Drive’ recently.

A total of 86 students of M Sc Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology participated in the campus interviews

Human Resource representatives of SII Laxmikant Khristi and Makrand Padave explained the recruitment process to the students.

A total of 26 students were selected in the preliminary round while nine students were selected finally in the interviews for the quality assurance and production departments. Each of them will get a Rs 4 lakh package annually. Bamu’s placement officer Dr Girish Kale worked for the success of the campus for SII which manufactures Covid vaccines.

The names of the selected candidates included Yogesh Chavan, Namokar Mohale, Deepak Tribhuvan, Deepika Dahiwalkar and Diksha Sable.