Session inspires industry members to implement best safety practices

CMIA and DISH organise the seminar: Appeal to follow all safety protocols during work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) along with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Marathwada region, division Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organised a session on ‘Best Safety Practices.’

In the beginning, CMIA secretary Arpit Save highlighted CMIA's ongoing efforts to arrange informative sessions for the benefit of its members.

A session on ‘Machine Guarding and Other Safety Practices’ by Chetan Deshpande, senior general manager (fire and safety) at Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited was held. The session focused on the significance of machine guarding, encompassing its objectives, legal requirements, various types of motions and guards, the role of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in providing machine guards, hazard identification, safeguards classification, protective shields, guard designs and ergonomics, proper guard placement, and the Indian standard on machine guarding (IS 9474-1980).

Joint director of DISH, Marathwada region, Ram Dahiphale, emphasized the necessity of machine guards and shared examples of fatal accidents caused by the absence or improper use of guards. He stressed the importance of implementing best safety practices in industries, including technology upgrades, regular mock drills, safety awareness sessions, preventive maintenance, work permit practices, and adherence to electrical safety protocols.

CMIA secretary general Ravindra Manwatkar, Milind Sangvikar and industry members were present.