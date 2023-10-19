Session on Board Exam at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chaitanya Valley International School organised a session on preparation for the Board exams 2023-24 to provide guidance to students in grades 8 to 10.

Principal technical specialist at Nokia Bengaluru Sandeep Dabhade spoke to the students about the challenges they will face in the future and urged them to set goals to be more efficient and successful. Dabhade told the students that only practice and revision would make them perfect and ready for exams. School director Satish Tupe welcomed the guest. Principal Dr Sheetal Dabhade proposed a vote of thanks. Vice-principal Pradnya Koranne conducted the proceedings.