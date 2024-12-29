Shadow of uncertainty prevails over Ellora-Ajanta festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Shadow of uncertainty prevails over this year's Ellora-Ajanta Festival as the payment of expenses of last year has not been made yet.

The date of this year's festival has not been decided so far nor the search for the venue instead of Soneri Mahal has begun.

Because of these reasons, the chances of holding this year's festival seem bleak at the moment. The High Court, while giving its verdict on a petition, has prohibited from organising the festival at Soneri Mahal, as it is causing damage to the monument.

The State Archaeological Department has also started the repair work of Soneri Mahal. So, the administration will have to find another place to hold the festival. It may be noted that the bills of Rs 2.5 crore for the last festival's lighting, stage decoration and other items are still outstanding.

The then office-bearers of political parties promised to pay Rs 1 crore from the District Planning Committee (DPC). However, the State government did not approve it.

This result ed in pending bills of Rs. 2.5 crore. There is a question on how to hold this year's festival when the expenses from the last festival are yet to be paid. Nothing has been discussed at the administrative level yet. Therefore, there is a shadow of uncertainty over this year's festival.

Happening due to lack of interest

This festival is hosted to promote tourism. But, during the last few years, many people who are not related to tourism have been involved in organising the festival. It is necessary to plan the dates for at least three years. If the festival is planned properly, it will help in the increase of number of local and international tourists. The bill payment for last year's festival is still outstanding.

(Jaswant Singh, president, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation)