Shaikh Hasan passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 26: A resident of Noor Colony, Shaikh Hasan Abdul Hai, died of cardiac arrest, today. He was 51.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Namaz-e-Maghrib at Dargah Hazrat Syed Shah Nooruddin Hussaini Masjid in Noor Colony and the burial took place in the graveyard on the dargah campus.

He is survived by his parents, a daughter, a brother, and three sisters.