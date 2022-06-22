Shamit School celebrates International Day of Yoga

Aurangabad, June 22: International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Shamit School to bring peace, harmony, happiness and success to every soul in the world. All the students from Grade I to X performed Yoga Asanas. The session continued with a beautiful classical dance and was then taken forward by explaining the motto of Yoga Day. Various benefits of Yoga for children were enumerated, along with demonstrations of asanas which are beneficial for students to overcome stress, stiffness, anxiety, improve concentration and combat obesity. Every day starts at Shamit School with the Yoga exercises but on Yoga Day it was a mesmerising experience.