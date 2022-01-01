Aurangabad, Jan 31:

Yashwantrao Chavan Prathisthan has invited application from the teachers for innovation in the field of education for Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship in Education. The applications can be submitted on the website https://sharadpawarfellowship.com between January 1 to 31. The scrutiny of the applications and selection will be done between February 1 to 28. The of selected 20 fellows will be declared on March 12. The fellowship period will be from June 2022 to April 2023. The preparations for it will be done in April, 2022 and a workshop will be organised in May, informed fellowship chief coordinator Vivek Sawant. An appeal has been made to contact Yogesh Kudale for further information.