Shinde group to reveal two secret candidates for Aurangabad LS seat

MLA Sanjay Shirsat: Names will be disclosed on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference held on Saturday, Sanjay Shirsat, spokesperson for Shiv Sena's Shinde group, announced

that the party has fielded four candidates for the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Lok Sabha seat, with two candidates remaining undisclosed. Revealing the known candidates as district guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and district chief Rajendra Janjal, Shirsat hinted at a political surprise to be unveiled on Monday. Refusing to disclose the identities of the secret candidates, he emphasized waiting until Monday for the revelation.

Shirsat also hinted at significant political developments across Maharashtra, suggesting that several leaders from different parties might join Shinde Sena on Monday. Additionally, he confirmed Chandrakant Khaire as a prominent candidate from Aurangabad, for Thackeray group. But he criticized him stating that Khaire will lose this election by a huge margin.

Addressing speculations about the possible inclusion of leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve in the Shinde group, Shirsat maintained that clarity on the matter would only emerge on Monday. He hinted at internal dynamics within other parties, indicating dissatisfaction among members and a potential shift towards Shiv Sena.

Raut considers Pawar, Gandhi his leaders

Meanwhile, amidst preparations for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming rally, an error was detected on the posters featuring MP Sanjay Raut. Shirsat clarified that the mistake did not reflect any change in Raut's allegiance to Sharad Pawar or Rahul Gandhi, attributing the error to a mere oversight.

Maratha community supports Shinde

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil expressed support for chief minister Eknath Shinde's efforts in securing reservations for the Maratha community, highlighting the Maratha community supporting Shinde's initiatives.