Shinde Sena focused on MIM, not Chandrakant Khaire

Shinde Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat says decision will be made soon for Aurangabad seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference held on Thursday, Shiv Sena (Shinde) spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat made bold assertions regarding the upcoming Aurangabad Lok Sabha elections.

Shirsat stated that the party does not perceive Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire as their rival in this Lok Sabha electoral battle. Instead, he emphasized that their primary challenge lies in countering the influence of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM).

Furthermore, MLA Shirsat said that the official announcement of the candidate for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat is imminent. The strategic decisions made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to enhance the party's prospects of securing victory, including changes in candidate nominations for Yavatmal and Hingoli. MP Bhavna Gavli and Hemant Patil will not be neglected by CM Shinde, even though, they have been denied the ticket, said Shirsat.

Responding to critiques directed at CM Shinde regarding his son's candidacy from Thane, Shirsat defended MP Shrikant Shinde highlighting his extensive work in Thane and Kalyan constituencies. Shirsat dismissed criticisms from Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut, questioning Raut's own experience in Lok Sabha elections and downplaying the significance of his statements.

Shirsat said that the people have grown weary of Raut's frequent appearances and suggested that his remarks hold little sway among voters. He assured that decisions regarding the Aurangabad candidate nominations will be made judiciously and in alignment with the party's electoral strategy.