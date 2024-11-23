Shirasat wins 108-Aurangabad West by 16,351 Votes"

The vote counting for the Aurangabad West constituency was completed in 29 rounds. The process took a total of nine hours, from 8 am to 5 pm. Fourteen tables were set up at the counting center. The results of the first and second rounds, which began at 8 am, were announced by 9.30 am. In the first round, (UBT) Sena candidate Raju Shinde took the lead by 519 votes. The final result of the 29th round, along with postal votes, was announced at 5 pm. Returning officer Umakant Pardhi declared the victory of MLA Shirasat by 16,351 votes.