Shirsat welcomes Jarange's entry into politics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat welcomed the possibility of Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange entering politics. "If Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange is coming into politics, he should definitely come," Shirsat said, "He is welcome, what is wrong with that?"

Shifting focus to pressing issues, Shirsat acknowledged the seriousness of farmers problems and announced the government's intention to take concrete measures during the upcoming session. He also spoke of addressing the reservation issues for Maratha, OBC, and Dhangar communities.

"Instead of storming the session, the session will be dominated by policy decisions," Shirsat asserted, emphasizing the government's commitment to constructive action. He expressed optimism regarding the Maratha reservation curative petition accepted by the Supreme Court, hoping for a positive outcome. Regarding the recent election results in three states, Shirsat said that the BJP's landslide victories is due to the Prime Minister's leadership and the people's desire for development. In a lighthearted remark, he quipped that the Congress seemed less affected by the defeat than the Thackeray group.