Shiv Sena office bearers stage sudden demonstration

-Protest against unchanged boards on government offices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Although it has been 13 days since the name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the name Aurangabad still remains on the boards of many government offices. Taking note, the Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) was going to protest to change these boards. However, the police stopped them. The activists then protested in front of MLA Pradeep Jaiswal's office in Naralibagh.

MIM started a chain hunger strike in front of the collector office against the renaming of the city. MP Imtiyaz Jaleel is leading this protest. Against their agitation and in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sena office bearers gathered at the office of MLA Jaiswal in Naralibagh to protest.

The protest was led by Shiv Sena (Central) city chief Vishwanath Rajput. As soon as it was learned that the Sena office bearers were going to put up the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar banner at the offices, senior police officers entered there with a large convoy. They forbid the agitation saying that the protesters might clash leading to a law and order problem. The office bearers then protested outside Jaiswal's office. Anil Bhingare, Raju Ahire, Amol Khadse, Ramdas Pawar and others were present.