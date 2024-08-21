Shopkeeper attack youth over issue of abusing mother

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a hair-raising incident, a shopkeeper attacked a youth with a sharp-edged object when the latter questioned him about abusing his mother who had come to buy Rakhi. The incident took place in Ranjangaon at 6 pm on Monday. Following the attack, the shopkeeper's family also abused and assaulted the injured youth’s mother, leading to a case being filed against four individuals.

Sushila Sakharam Dhole (Nehrunagar, Ranjangaon), was buying Rakhi with her daughter Vaishnavi on the main road in the village when she had a minor argument with shopkeeper Dattu Pandit. Pandit abused her during the altercation. When her son, Shubham Dhole, came to know about it, he went to question the shopkeeper.

Angered by this, Pandit attacked Shubham with a sharp object. Shubham's friends, Sameer Syed and Kiran Mule, initially took him to Bajajnagar for treatment and then admitted him to the government hospital.

Case filed against shopkeeper and his family

Pandit, along with his wife, mother, and brother Kiran Pandit, also abused and physically assaulted Shubham's mother, Sushila Dhole. A case has been registered against the four at the MIDC Waluj police station. PSI Abooj is investigating the case.