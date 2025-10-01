Shopping boom on Dussehra muhurt;
October 1, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The central government reduced GST rates by 10% this year, and the effect is clearly visible in the city. Residents started a shopping spree from the very first day of Navratri. On Dussehra muhurt, Thursday, traders estimate a total turnover of around ₹500 crore.
Breakup of turnover by major sectors (estimated):
Electronics market – ₹200 crore
Construction sector – ₹100 crore
Four-wheeler vehicles – ₹70 crore
Two-wheeler vehicles – ₹30 crore
Gold and silver market – ₹12 crore
Combined with other sectors, the total expected turnover reaches approximately ₹500 crore. This is a positive impact of GST reduction.