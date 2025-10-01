Shopping boom on Dussehra muhurt;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The central government reduced GST rates by 10% this year, and the effect is clearly visible in the city. Residents started a shopping spree from the very first day of Navratri. On Dussehra muhurt, Thursday, traders estimate a total turnover of around ₹500 crore.

Breakup of turnover by major sectors (estimated):

Electronics market – ₹200 crore

Construction sector – ₹100 crore

Four-wheeler vehicles – ₹70 crore

Two-wheeler vehicles – ₹30 crore

Gold and silver market – ₹12 crore

Combined with other sectors, the total expected turnover reaches approximately ₹500 crore. This is a positive impact of GST reduction.