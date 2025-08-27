Shower of flowers as Manoj Jarange’s rally reaches Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange’s march to Mumbai drew massive crowds on Tuesday, with people showering flowers and chanting slogans along the route. The rally from Antarwali Sarati to Paithan at 7 pm on Wednesday took nearly six hours to cover 25 km, as locals turned each stop into a celebration. At Shahagad Naka, Jarange Patil was welcomed with 1,000 quintals of flowers by 30 JCBs and a 200-kg garland. MLA Vilas Bhumre joined the event. Heavy police bandobast ensured order. Jarange declared, “I will not return without reservation. Those unable to join in Mumbai should continue the agitation here.”