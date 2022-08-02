Shrikant Bharade passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Senior journalist, writer, poet and dramatist Shrikant Bharade (67, Connaught Place) passed away on Tuesday at around 8 pm during treatment at the Cancer Hospital in Aurangabad. He is survived by his mother, wife, three brothers, two sisters, son Chaitanya, daughter Tripti and grandson.

Shrikant Bharade held various responsibilities up to news editor in the editorial department of 'Lokmat' in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani and Nanded. His collection of fine articles 'Pai Haravleli Manse' was well known. The book won the Asmitadarsha award. The play 'Anibanine Pajla Pani', the poetry anthology ‘Kala Arya’ and the novel ‘Datke’ gave Srikant Bharade recognition as a writer. After retirement, he focused on writing.

Bharade was admitted to Asian Hospital on July 23. He was later being treated in the cancer hospital. He breathed his last on Tuesday due to lung cancer and further complications. His last rites will be performed at his native village in Parbhani on August 3 at 1 pm.