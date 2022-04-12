Shrikant gets Shodha Sarathi Award

Aurangabad, April 12:

Shrikant Nandkumar was presented with ‘Shodha Sarathi Award-2022’ in a programme held in Delhi last week considering his research on theatre and dance fields. The award was instituted by Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Manthan Shodh Sansthan. He is a theatre artist and research scholar from the city. Currently, he is a senior scholar at the University of Hyderabad.