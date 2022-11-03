Shrikrushna Raslila, Rukhmini Vivah centre of attraction

Aurangabad:

The Shrikrushna Raslila, Rukhmini marriage ceremony and reunion of Shri Krishna and Sudama turned out to be the centre of attraction for the devotees present at the Bhagwat Katha Saptah organised by the Yog Divine Society, Powai at Jabinda ground on Beed Bypass road on Thursday.

The stage was beautifully decorated for the occasion. The Bhagwat Pothi Pujan and Brahman Pujan were held at the beginning. The Annakut prasad comprised of 505 types of items. This was followed by Shrikrushna Raslila. Sahayardi Ahir acted as Krushna while Katha Ahir acted as Radha. The devotees danced to the tunes of Marathi and Hindi songs. They were also joined by senior citizens.

The rukhmini marriage ceremony was a centre of attraction of the devotees. Amey Agraharkar acted as Shrikrushna and Pratiksha Agraharkar acted as Rukhmini. The reunion of Shri Krishna and Sudama was portrayed with an emotional touch by Swami Vijay Prakash.

Tears rolled down the eyes of the devotees while listening to the narration. The Shrimad Bhagwat Katha concluded with Vyas Pujan. The Mahavishnu Yag will be held on November 4 at 9 am. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.